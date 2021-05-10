Abhinav Kohli HITS out at Shweta Tiwari for lying; says, 'Mera baccha koi phenka hua nahi hai'

While Shweta Tiwari is away in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav Kohli has launched a full blown attack on his wife for abandoning their son, Reyansh. In a series of videos, he has said that Shweta Tiwari did not inform him where their child is before she left for the shoot of the reality show. He said that he has call records to prove the same. Abhinav Kohli had said that she had kept Reyansh at an unknown location and did not share the address. Also Read - Abhinav Kohli reacts to Shweta Tiwari's claims of not contributing a penny for Reyansh; says, 'Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho'

In the videos he says that he has had enough of her lies. Abhinav Kohli says that when she messaged him for consent, he said that the child would live with him. He says in the video, "People are dying due to Covid-19 and third wave is dangerous for kids. But you have left everything at this time to earn money. Is there any shortage of money? Even if you wanted to leave, why didn't you leave the kid with me? I took care of him last time when he was infected with Covid-19." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Unfazed by Abhinav Kohli's slander, Shweta Tiwari posts THESE gorgeous clicks from Cape Town

He says that Shweta Tiwari has admitted that the child is not at home but in a different location. He is saying that the child has been detained somewhere. He tells her to be honest in the video. Abhinav Kohli claims that he is Reyansh's natural guardian so why is he with his nani and sister. He is quoted as saying, "Where is the kid? You have detained the kid at an undisclosed location. Mind you, law is slow, but not a joke. You can't take it for a ride. You can't keep lying, Shweta." He also claimed that he would not have gone from hotel to hotel looking for his kid if he knew where he was. He said that it was illegal for Shweta Tiwari to travel abroad when she has a case against her. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari HITS back at Abhinav Kohli's claims that she abandoned son Reyansh for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with this SHOCKING confession

He says that he called the Child Helpline and registered an FIR for neglect under the Juvenile Justice Act Section 75 and 82. Again, he accuses her of blatant lying. In the video, he is quoted as saying, "Mera bacha koi phenka hua nahi hai ki woh kahin rul raha hai iss pandemic mein. This is not right. And you said you had informed me. You have blocked me on Whatsapp. I have evidence against you and have shown it to the courts and will continue to. Let the baby be with me. I am his natural guardian."

He has filed a case in Bombay High Court. He says he will ensure that his child never suffers in the future. He even said that Shweta Tiwari has forged his signature. He says, "You have lost it this time. I will fight and you can only win against me by killing me."