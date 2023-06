Sanjay Dutt has gone through a lot, and we have seen him grow up like a phoenix. The man has come a long way and overcome all the challenges, but there are scars from the wounds that stay with you. And the same has happened with Sanjay Dutt, the actor who was sentenced to jail for having illegal arms and ammunition, and while he was in jail, there were some struggles that the actor went through, and it will break your heart. In this old video, you can see Sanjay Dutt narrate a sob story of his life in jail, where Abhishek Bachchan reveals that Sanjay Dutt has a habit of sleeping while sitting and he never lays down to sleep. Jr. Bachchan narrated this story while he was making an appearance along with Dutt and Ajay Devgn on the Sajid Khan and Ritiesh Deshmukh chat show. Also Read - When Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to NOT enter Bollywood and continue with modelling due to THIS reason

Watch the video of Sanjay Dutt leaving Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn teary-eyed with his son's story from his jail sentence, and it will break your heart too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju Baba fan ? (@sanjayduttworld)

Sanjay Dutt is seen adding up and revealing that when he was serving his sentence in jail and during monsoons, the water used to get filled on the floor and it was difficult for them to sleep, and since then it has been his habit to lift his leg up and sleep. He has a habit of sleeping this way, and to date, he has slept that way. Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were almost teary-eyed to hear this story of Dutt, and it shows that he has come through a lot.

Sanjay Dutt's biopic was also made and played by Ranbir Kapoor. Rajkummar Hirani tried to show every aspect of his life, but this went missing, and this speaks to the fact that there is still a lot to know about this Khalnayak star.