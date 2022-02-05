has turned 46 today and the actor kickstarted his special day with a special announcement about his upcoming film Ghoomer with . He posted a clapboard picture and wrote, "Can't ask for a better birthday present. Birthdays are best spent working. Ghoomer…Now spinning.” While , Shweta Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in best wishes, it was 's special birthday wish that turned out to be the best one. Also Read - Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan has a working birthday; announces his next film with R Balki

Navya took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from a red carpet event when she was a little kid. In the picture, she was seen dressed in white while Abhishek looked dapper in a black suit. She was seen awkwardly smiling to the cameras while holding Abhishek's hand. Wishing Abhishek on his special day, Navya wrote, "Happy birthday (heart emoji) here's to being your date forever!"

Take a look.

Recently, Abhishek had shared how he feels when people compare him with his father Amitabh Bachchan on the singing reality show . According to him, Amitabh Bachchan is a great actor in the industry and this is what he says to everyone making these comparisons. "My answer to them is that there's no greater actor in this film industry than Amitabh Bachchan and if I'm being compared to him, I am sure I must have done something good."

Abhishek was last seen in 's crime-thriller Bob Biswas which is a spin-off to the film that was released in 2012. The story of the film is written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also features , Paran Bandopadhyay, among others.