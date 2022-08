Abhishek Bachchan is right now making headlines after he is blamed for stealing things from the sets of his film. Quite, shocking, No! Well, Ritesh Deshmukh who is part of a Comedy show ' Case Toh Banta' alleged that Junior AB often steals things from his set and on the Guru set also the actor before Riteish completed his sentence. The Daasvi actor completed and said, " Heroine ko Chura Liya". And this awesome reply of him left everyone busting into huge laughter. Well, this reply of Abhishek Bachchan will leave his wifey Aishwarya surprisingly shocked.

Abhishek Bachchan had a fun time on the show and he even shared a video of him dancing on the popular reel that has 90 songs along with buddy and Case Toh Banta Hai host .

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be one of the wittiest actors in Bollywood and he has time and again proved the same. The actor often bowls his fans over with his wit when trolled on social media. Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most underrated actors and his latest release has proved he is the finest actor we have in Bollywood. While the actor is extremely happy in his space as he is of no race and is extremely aware of his progress. The actor is right now enjoying all the positive feedback for his latest release Daasvi. while megastar too couldn't stop raving about his son's performance in the film.

Talking about the show Case Toh Banta Hai, you will see lots of actors right from , Sara Ali Khan Sanjay Dutt, and more making an appearance and having the blast. In the video, you can see ace comedians making their best efforts to make the actors laugh and this is going to be one of the most hilarious to watch for the viewers.