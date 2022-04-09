Abhishek Bachchan can't stop praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for THIS reason

There's no denying that has always been looked down upon by the industry and fans alike. He has been bearing the brunt of being the son of megastar and and husband of globally successful wife . He often gets compared to his father's craft and acting skills. But Abhishek has braved every storm with a smile on his face. And if you ask him about his biggest emotional support, it would be none other than his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has stood by him against all odds. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: KRK trashes Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi; 365 days sequel gets release date; Oh My Dog teaser out and more

"I think it's high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective. My wife is exceptional at that. She's always been an amazing emotional support for me. I've been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it's nice when you come home and if you've had a challenging day, you know that there's somebody who gets it," Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama.

"She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we're very, very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode. You can only take so much. I've never seen her do that," he added.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They have managed to keep their married life away from public scrutiny and remained low-key on their personal lives.