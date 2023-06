Abhishek Bachchan is the OG Kajra Re boy, and this dance video of the actor is going viral as she shakes his leg at a popular club along with his friends, including Nora Fatehi. They both are grabbing eyeballs by sharing the same space, and together, Nora Fatehi looks elated, and she is seen cheering Abhishek Bachchan while he gives his best moves and later joins him. The video of the actor is going viral, and fans cannot contain their excitement seeing the OG Kajra Re boy dancing with so much swag, and they are immensely missing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song. They indeed killed the floor together at many award functions by performing this iconic item number. Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan announced Karisma Kapoor as her to-be daughter-in-law, leaving Abhishek flushed [Watch viral video]

Watch the viral video of Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi dancing to Kajra Re at a club is going viral, and netizens have mixed reactions.

Abhishek Bachchan in this video has all the swag, while Nora too is grabbing eyeballs with her moves, and as she is known as the perfect dancer and the fans are willing to see them together after watching them together, they will make a good pair, no? While Abhishek Bachchan has been focusing more on his business ventures than films, he was last seen in Dasvi and Big Bill, and he received a lot of appreciation for his acting skills. Abhishek is known as an underrated actor, and fans want to see more of him.

While lately Abhishek was making headlines due to his separation rumours with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they haven't been making public appearances, his reaction to Aishwarya's Cannes appearance this year shut down the rumours once and for all. And later, their lovey-dovey posts for each other on their anniversary affirmed that they are very much together. Fans are waiting to see this golden couple together.