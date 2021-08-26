has his hands full with films. The actor has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in his kitty. However, when he was in Chennai recently for the shooting of one of his films, he suffered an accident on the sets. The actor suffered a fracture on his right hand and had to undergo surgery. In his recent Instagram post, he has shared it all. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar to Abhishek Bachchan – here’s how Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture that sees his right hand casted. The actor can be seen wearing a mask. He revealed that they traveled to Mumbai to quickly fix his right hand and has gone back to Chennai to resume work. In the caption he wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota!

Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages." Check out his post below:

It was just three days ago that and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were papped outside Lilavati hospital in Mumbai but reason for their visit to the hospital was unclear. While it was being speculated that they had gone to visit Abhishek Bachchan, there was no confirmation. Jr AB's recent post makes it all clear.

Celebrities like , , Anand Ahuja, Manish Malhotra, Sikander Kher, and many others dropped in comments wishing AB to get well soon. Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped in a comment saying, "Best patient ever."