Karan Johar's cult film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum till date is the best family film ever. It's impossible for makers to cast such a big ensemble in today's time, but KJo made it possible. Every scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum is impactful, and even today, it brings a smile to your face. And now these deleted scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum are going viral and winning hearts. But one deleted scene from this viral video grabbed eyeballs: how Abhishek Bachchan is dissing Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Poo, in the film.

Watch the viral video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

In the video, you can see how Poo, aka Kareena, is trying hard to make Hrithik Roshan realise that he should take her to the prom, but he rejects going with her. Later, Abhishek Bachchan's entry gives fans a pleasant surprise, and Kareena is seen telling him that she doesn't want to go on a prom with him. To which he strongly disagrees, saying that even though he isn't interested and he was here to just ask what the time is. Indeed, Karan should have kept this deleted scene as a gem, say fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo character inspired many B-town star kids to become actresses. Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt are big fans of Poo, and even Bebo admits that she thoroughly enjoyed playing this character in K3G that has become iconic today. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's chemistry too was something that hit the right chord, and fans are wanting them to work together in a film all over again.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, both the stars had made their Bollywood debut together with Refugee, and later they were seen sharing screens in Main Prem Ki Deewaani Hoon, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.