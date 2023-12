Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently quashed their separation rumours by attending daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual day event in her school. But Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's absence from the school event continues to fuel speculation that something is wrong in the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda both marked their presence along with Abhi and Ash. And there was no mention of Aaradhya's performance by Shweta and Jaya on social media either. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage over the years, body language expert reveals it all

And Who Said That #AishwaryaRaiBachchan leaves #Bachchan's House? Oh! Yes, she leaved the house for #Ambani's School function with family. Jaya VS Aishwarya Stories are Just Irresponsible, I even don't want to called it journalism.#AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/7jGxWVaw5t — •saumya• (@SaumyaLalwanii) December 15, 2023

Watch the old video of Shweta Bachchan calling Abhishek Bachchan a better actor than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she appeared on the Koffee With Karan show.

As the speculation of all but being well between Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya has been making headlines, this old video of the megastar daughter has been trending on Reddit, where she calls Abhishek a better actor than his wife Aishwarya. Shweta had appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan along with her brother and got candid like never before. Also Read - Amid Bachchan family feud, a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Rs 776 crore net worth and her most expensive assets

Shweta even spoke about how she hates one thing about Aishwarya: that she takes forever to return calls and messages. The Archies actor Agastya Nanda's mom had even praised her sister-in-law Aishwarya, in the same show by calling her a self-made independent woman. "She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother.". Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'plastic' after she called his press conference over Salman Khan 'immature'

Trending Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly moved out of Bachchan house?

There were claims by Zoom that Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan house and is staying separately with her daughter, and the reason behind this distance was allegedly claimed to be Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan