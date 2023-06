Abhishek Bachchan is experimenting with unique roles and films, web series these days. Abhishek Bachchan is the son of popular actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. While back then there was not much curiosity probably due to the lack of social media and accessibility. But that's not the case now. And Abhishek prefers to draw a line when it comes to his family. He is very particular about insensitivity around Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also credits Aishwarya for Aaradhya's normal upbringing. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn almost get teary eyed after Sanjay Dutt reveals a heartbreaking experience of his jail sentence time

Abhishek Bachchan draws the line on social media

Social media is a tool to help you stay in touch with fans. However, more often than not and as originally intended, social media has become a hub of toxicity. Netizens often make personal remarks and share things which are often around the family members. Abhishek Bachchan enjoys certain things on social media. H enjoys the banter and the information and the fun. Abhishek, however, is not comfortable with certain things. He says his daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is out of bounds. He won't allow any discussion about Aaradhya on social media. Also Read - Aamir Khan wasn’t the FIRST choice for Lagaan; This actor was first approached but rejected it

He won't engage in any of that and if needs be, he will draw a boundary. He understands that as his parents, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a part of the film industry and hence, they will be discussed but even for them, netizens should maintain decency. Abhishek shares that he expresses his displeasure when he comes across something which is crossing limits. Abhishek says that some people just do it for the sake of attention and hence, it is better to ignore them. "But if there are some things I feel strongly about at that point in time, I'll say it," he tells an online entertainment news portal. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya snapped at airport; fans note two BIG changes [Check Reactions]

Abhishek credits Aaradhya's normal upbringing to Aishwarya

In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek was asked about Aaradhya adapting beautifully to all the attention that is being lavished on her family. He credits the same to Aishwarya saying the Ponniyin Selvan actress handled it beautifully. Aishwarya made it so that Aaradhya won't feel that her grandparents and parents belong to the film world. He shares they did not make a big thing. "It was very normal. She's a very normal kid, the credit for that should entirely go to my wife because she allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya," he gushes.