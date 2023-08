Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most loved films of the year. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer new movie released a couple of days ago and has been minting money at the box office. The Karan Johar film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Jaya Bachchan who plays Ranveer's grandmom in the movie has been winning hearts with her portrayal of Dhanlakshmi. And now, Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to Jaya's acting in the movie. Also Read - Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan slams Bollywood stars focused on creating six-pack abs, 'Bro, focus on.. '

Abhishek Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan's role and acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A special screening was held for the celebs for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Abhishek Bachchan had tagged along with Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for the movie. While he shared the review of the Karan Johar movie, he did not talk about his mother's performance but praised the new movie collectively. When recently, he was told about the thumbs up from the audience, Abhishek seemed in a mood to jest. He gushed saying "That's good to hear," but adds, "Go tell her in parliament," and laughed, reports Pinkvilla.

He mentions that he watched the movie with his mother. Abhishek says that for him, Jaya Bachchan is the only family member who he cannot view as an actor. The Dasvi actor shares that he can see his father, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as performers and actors but that's not the case with Jaya Bachchan. He says that it is too emotional for him. "The relationship between a mother and a son, or any child and a parent, is just that. I always view her as my mother, so it is very difficult for me to judge her," he tells India Today.

Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Jaya Bachchan plays the matriarch in Rocky's family who is running the business of Dhanlakshmi laddu. She is very strict and does not think highly of anyone apart from her son. She has a past because of which she is like that. Jaya Bachchan's character won hearts right from the teaser and the first glimpse. She grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been having a decent run at the box office. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer new movie has surpassed Rs 100 crores at the nett box office and has minted about Rs 200 crores gross at the worldwide box office.