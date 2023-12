Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most popular star kids there ever will be. He is the son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. He has been compared to his superstar father more often than not. Abhishek for a while now has been changing the perception of the audience with compelling scripts and super performances. But when he wanted to make his debut, he had to struggle. The reason was that he is Amitabh Bachchan's son. Scroll down to read what the Ghoomar star has to say...

Abhishek Bachchan reveals how nobody wanted to cast him as he is Amitabh Bachchan's son

Well, being a star kid is no easy feat. While, that would be obvious right now, but it has been prevalent for years. The classic case was narrated by none other than Abhishek Bachchan. While netizens complain about star kids getting jobs these days, there was a time when no one wanted to cast or launch Abhishek in a movie. Why? Because he is none other than Amitabh Bachchan's son. Well, yes, there would be pressure. During a roundtable interview with Galatta Plus, Abhishek revealed that no matter how many directors he met, everyone would turn him down politely. "We don’t want the responsibility of watching you," they would tell him. Also Read - Amid Bachchan family feud rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on her parents wedding anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan trashed his debut script

Abhishek Bachchan then started working on a script with a friend and an ad filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The filmmaker was looking for an actor to cast in his movie but wasn't getting any. It was a period film which they called Samjhauta Express. Abhishek grew a moustache and beard for the part. However, when they pitched the idea to Amitabh Bachchan to produce it under his banner of ABCL, Big B trashed the script calling it 'Bakwaas'. Ouch, Mehra was quite hurt and downed a bottle of alcohol and revenge-wrote the script of Aks in which Big B went on to star. Well, that was about Rakeysh's debut. Also Read - Salman Khan’s sweetest gesture for his little fans proves why he is the most loved superstar in the industry [Watch]

Abhishek Bachchan reveals how he landed his debut movie Refugee

To cheer his son up, Amitabh Bachchan took Abhishek with him to the Filmfare Awards. It was there that he was spotted by JP Dutta who won big for Border. A couple of days later, he approached Abhishek for a period movie based on the son of Bahadur Shah Zafar. But that did not materialize. Dutta eventually cast Abhishek in Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, also a debutante, states a report in Hindustan Times.