Abhishek Bachchan has been quite candid in his interviews. The Ghoomer actor in a recent roundtable spoke honestly about how his family coped when Amitabh Bachchan faced huge financial losses. This was for the Galatta Plus Mega Hindi Roundtable 2023. He said around 20 years back, there was a prestigious awards function, which no Bollywood celeb would miss. It was an event for the entire industry irrespective of whether they were nominated or not. He also revealed that stars planned their outfits for the big day months in advance. Abhishek also stated that fashion designers did not give out clothes nor was there 'sourcing', so stars had to purchase their own stuff.

Abhishek Bachchan on how the family tried to be frugal in their bad days

He said he would wonder what to wear to the most prestigious evening of the year. Abhishek Bachchan revealed he did not have an extensive wardrobe so they could not afford to splurge. The family tried to be as frugal as they could be. It seems he wanted to dress in a formal manner but did not have the proper Western attire. Abhishek Bachchan felt it would not be right to show up casually in denims and a tee. The actor said he repeated the same sherwani which was tailored for his sister's marriage a couple of years back. His sister, Shweta Bachchan had married Nikhil Nanda on 16 February 1997.

Abhishek Bachchan on coping up with father's financial struggles

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan know that his company failed to take off, and he faced immense financial woes. The superstar said that he had 55 cases against him, and a debt of Rs 90 crores. In fact, there was a time when he felt he might have to sell off his Juhu bungalow. Abhishek Bachchan left his studies and returned back to India. He felt his father needed him more. The young actor said he started off as a production boy. He has also worked as an assistant director.