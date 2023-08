Abhishek Bachchan, who is right now basking in rave reviews for his next film, Ghoomer, has been happily speaking to the media about his films and more. In his latest podcast interview, he reportedly revealed how his wife and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continuously teaches their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan the importance of the 'Bachchan' surname. Talking about why Bachchan's surname is sacred to him, Abhishek, in his podcast interview, reveals, "My surname is sacred to me. I am whatever I am today because of my surname, which was given to me by my grandfather, and my father did a fantastic job of furthering that name and the dignity associated with it.' Also Read - Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan reveals two qualities he has imbibed from Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teaches daughter Aaradhya the importance of the Bachchan surname due to THIS reason.

Abhishek further added that he often feels proud about how Ash has understood the importance of the surname in the Bachchan family and embodies the same in their daughter Aaradhya. He said, "I see my wife teaching that to my daughter. We don't want to put pressure on her, but she must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, and her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that and never do anything to deplete that," quips the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often gets labelled as a controlling mother.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a doting mother to daughter Aaradhya, often gets trolled for her overly possessiveness towards Aaradhya, as the netizens often complain about her not changing her hairstyle over the years and holding her hand every time she is spotted in public. But Ash has never let those judgements affect her, and today Aaradhya has grown up into a beautiful and well-behaved star kid. The star kid often gets lauded for her simplicity, as during the recent event of NMACC, both mother and daughter duo made heads turn with their stunning appearance and chose to keep the style simple and elegant at the same time.

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, the actor is once again being glorified for his performance in Ghoomer, a film based on sports 'cricket'. The latest one to heave praises for Junior B was cricketer Virender Sehwag, who couldn't get over how good the film was. While Abhishek was overwhelmed with all the love.