Abhishek Bachchan reveals the special ADVICE he received from Shah Rukh Khan before his debut

is right now enjoying the success of his latest release Dasvi. With this film, he once again proved his versatility as an actor. After his success, Abhishek Bachchan in interaction with Mashable spoke about his acting journey where he revealed that he had gotten special advice from superstar before he made his debut as an actor in the industry. Abhishek revealed that he and were good friends and before becoming actors SRK gave them this special advice, " When we were set to become actors, Shah Rukh gave us a piece of advice. He said there are two kinds of actors. Both run. However, there's one who runs because a mad dog is chasing him, and the other runs because he loves running". We wonder how much this advice by SRK helped junior Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a strong bond with the Bachchan family. SRK had once revealed how his younger AbRam would think that Big B is his grandfather because he has often seen him playing his father's roles in the movies. too loves SRK and in one of her interactions said that SRK is like a sin to her. 's admiration for SRK is known to all.

Coming back to Dasvi, before the release of the film Amitabh Bachchan had gone out to promote his son's film and had called him his utar adhikari. Talking t Indian Expresses when asked if this appreciation by him ads pressure on him personally and professionally he said, " Of course, it does. This was his reaction to Dasvi. I have never talked about the pressure actually because I don't think about it. If you think about it, you'd waste the energy which can be used to do a good job. At the end of the day, that's all that counts. I just concentrate on the task at hand. You have to deal with the pressure. Nothing you can do is going to change that. So, use that energy to do a better job."