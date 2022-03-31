Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS what his wife Aishwarya Rai had told him about being trolled constantly

often faces the brunt of trolls online. The actor is often tried for his no so successful filmy career in Bollywood like his megastar father . But junior Bachchan is often given back to the rolls in the classiest way possible and that leaves many of his fans admiring him even more. In his recent chat, the Dasvi star spoke about what advice his wife had given to him while handling trolls online. Talking to ANI he said, " My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity." Also Read - Imlie: Has Manasvi Vashisht aka Aditya QUIT in just a span of three months?

He added that how he notes his gorgeous wife Aishwarya's advice, " You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters are how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson".

Abhishek Bachchan is right now enjoying all the accolades for his upcoming release Dasvi. the trailer is just fantastic and Jr Bachchan once again proved he is a king of versatility. Abhishek Bachchan has often proved his mettle as an actor with several films and Dasvi will add to the list. Senior Bachchan too was damn impressed with his beloved son's Dasvi trailer.

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog had written, "The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me. They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject".