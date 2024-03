Abhishek Bachchan shares an unbreakable bond with his sister Shweta Bachchan, no matter what the rumours are but he always mentions how much she means to him. The Ghoomer actor just a whole took to his Instagram and shared the video with his sister Shweta Bachchan on her birthday and mentioned she means the world to him. Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan are one of the most popular siblings in tinsel town, and their bond has been intact over the years. Also Read - Karan Johar shares THIS Bachchan is an aspiration for him when it comes to parenting and surprisingly it's not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan who is celebrating her birthday today is the apple of the eye in the Bachchan household. Abhishek Bachchan’s special wish for his sister leaves netizens upset as they compare it with his dry wish for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his birthday. One user commented, "Strange when he wished his wife on her bday it was just 2 words". One user insisted, "Hallo Sir.... Wishing ur sister a very happy birthday...I am a huge fan of u and Aishwarya ji ....last year on her birthday i saw a very simple post from ur end....I would really like u to make a beautiful post for her this year on her birthday and anniversary". One more user questioned, "Does Aishwarya mean the world to you too!". Another user said, "Plz divorce my beautiful favourite actor Aishwarya Rai..you don't deserve her. You couldn't create such a video or caption for her. Even not for ur daughter"

On Ash’s 50th birthday, the actor posted a throwback picture of Aishwarya and wrote a simple Happy birthday and this left the netizens irked and how. All said and done, these subtle hints only make fans wonder if all is well between the Bachchans or not.

