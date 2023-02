Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his birthday in the Maldives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya. The handsome hunk is not very active on social media. But it is a known fact that Abhishek Bachchan is a photography fan. He has shared some pics from the trip. But what caught the notice of everyone is the gorgeous click of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared by him. We can see her in a black kaftan enjoying a candle-light dinner. She has her hair in middle parting with a bold red lip. He said it was the most beautiful view in the Maldives. Well, he has proved that he is her No. 1 fan boy. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to Malaika Arora: Celebs who got trolled for walking at the wrong place, weird way and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The couple stayed at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan love to vacay in the Maldives like many other Bollywood celebs. Abhishek Bachchan has often gushed on his wife on social media. Fans will remember how he praised her Cannes 2016 look with a caption on Facebook that read, "They say a picture speaks a 1000 words. Seeing this photo I can think of many more..." The year 2022 has been eventful for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Couple to follow NO kissing policy in films after marriage?

The actress' comeback with Ponniyin Selvan was well received. She played the beautiful but scheming Nandini. Critics loved the film for its faithful storytelling, performances and visuals. It made Rs 500 crores at the box office. It got four stars from most critics. The second part is coming out on April 28, 2023. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been very selective about the kind of work she is taking up. Abhishek Bachchan has won awards too for his fab work in the social drama Dasvi. Also Read - AK62: Vignesh Shivan out of Ajith Kumar film; THIS director likely to get on board