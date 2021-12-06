Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, celebrates her 24th birthday today. Uncle Abhishek took to Instagram to wish Navya on her birthday and shared an unseen picture of her. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan STUMPED and left in SPLITS over this question of TMKOC’s Popatlal – watch video

He captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared a picture of her with little Navya and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go."

Everyone was expecting that Navya will be entering Bollywood. However, she has followed her mother’s footsteps and has decided to stay away from acting. She is the founder of a women's health clinic named Aara Health.

A few months ago, on her Instagram post, a user had commented that she should try in Bollywood, and Navya’s reply to the user had won many hearts. The user had commented, "U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too." Navya replied, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too.”

Abhishek is very close to Navya and his nephew Agastya Nanda. While Navya has decided to become an entrepreneur, reportedly Agastya is interested in making a career in Bollywood.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the recently released film Bob Biswas which is streaming on ZEE5. The movie has received decent reviews and everyone is praising the actor’s performance in it.

Abhishek has Dasvi and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7 lined up. The release date of both films is not yet announced. The actor will also be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s series Breathe.

While announcing the new season of the series, Abhishek had posted on Instagram, “The face-off continues as we gear up for a new season of #BreatheIntoTheShadows ? #BreatheOnPrime #NowFilming.”