Abhishek Bachchan surprises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Karwa Chauth; Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note

has been away from his family members as he is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season of Amazon Original series in Delhi. However, despite his busy schedule, the actor took out his time to pay a surprise visit his wife along with family members on the occassion of Karwa Chauth.

Penning a heartfelt note to express his happiness to see his family complete on the festival, on his blog, "A day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the the diya over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day ..

.. the Moon unlike other years , was bright and appeared on the balcony horizon well before time .. on some occasions it has been covered with cloud and can be seen only later into the night .. a longer wait for the ladies .. but the Moon was generous tonight."

Speaking about Abhishek's surprise visit, Big B further said, "And the evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for ‘Breathe’ , but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family , who were just not expecting this .. So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."

The new season of mystery thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows will have actors Abhishek Bachchan and locking horns. It is directed by Mayank Sharma. The principal photography of the Amazon Original series has begun.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the new season brings the face off between Abhishek and Amit to a climax while adding a new dimension to the story with the addition of Naveen Kasturia to the lead cast. The new season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai. The show is scheduled to launch in 2022.