Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is on cloud nine these days as his Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the trophy at the Pro-Kabaddi League. The actor watched the final match with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A video from the final match showed Abhishek pulling Aishwarya and Aaradhya for a tight hug. As his team won the match, Abhishek could not control his excitement and pulled his fam for a tight hug. Aishwarya was also seen screaming and cheering for their team. Aaradhya lifted the trophy and posed with it. Also Read - Besharam Rang Row updates: Protesters disrupt Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki shoot in Madhya Pradesh

Watch the video of how Abhishek Bachchan pulled Aishwarya for a hug -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aishwarya took to Instagram as she shared a picture of her lovely daughter Aardhaya and wrote, 'Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on'. She even shared a bunch of pictures from the match.

Netizens massively trolled for pulling and Aaradhya for a hug. One user wrote, 'Why is he dragging her', while another commented saying, 'Was that a hug or just public pressure'. Another said, 'If Badtameez was a person lol'. Also Read - Fake passport of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recovered from three fraudsters in Greater Noida; UP Police to further probe

Moreover, Abhishek also shared pictures and captioned them as, 'So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I’m so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination…. The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way'. also congratulated the team on their win and wrote a heartfelt note.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan by 33 score at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday.