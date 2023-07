There have been strong rumours that Abhishek Bachchan is going to join the police, just like his mom Jaya Bachchan may enter the Samajwadi Party as leader, but the news is far from the truth. In an intriguing development, a source close to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has come forward to address the ongoing rumours surrounding his alleged entry into politics. According to this insider, Abhishek's reaction to the speculation was one of amusement, as the actor remains dedicated to his craft and finds it highly unlikely that he would venture into the realm of politics. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan called a typical mother-in-law after her comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a ‘bahu’ goes viral

The rumours began circulating when workers of the Samajwadi Party surveyed Prayagraj to assess Abhishek Bachchan's popularity and suitability as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, a source close to the actor confirmed that Abhishek was surprised by the reports and had no intentions of pursuing a political career.

"Abhishek loves acting wholeheartedly and is deeply committed to his profession," the source revealed. "The rumours about him entering politics have left him amused, as he has never expressed any desire to engage in political pursuits. Acting is his passion, and it's highly unlikely he would seek anything beyond that."

The actor has consistently maintained that his focus and dedication lie solely in acting, despite his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, having had their own political pursuits. Meanwhile, Abhishek is all set to enthral the audience with his forthcoming projects, including the R Balki sports drama Ghoomer, which is all set to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Abhishek is one of the most hardworking actors, and he often takes his failures very seriously. In his interview, talking about disappointing his fans with his choice of films, he said, "They all want me to do well. And they get very upset when I do something wrong. They are very protective of me. They even understand that I don’t imitate my father. What I do comes very naturally to me. I’m very proud to be my father’s son. If my acting resembles his, I’m very happy about it. No way am I going to try to change that."