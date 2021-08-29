Post the success of and Dostana, and were set to reunite for the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured and in pivotal roles. While the Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti had come on board to wield the megaphone for this venture, the latest reports suggest that Junior Bachchan has took an exit from the project. The film was supposed to go on floors in November but a few weeks back, Abhishek conveyed his reservations and left the project. The actor also reportedly said that he wishes to work with John on another project soon. Also Read - 9 films rejected by Hrithik Roshan that later fell into Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and other stars' kitties

The makers of the film are now hunting for the replacement of Abhishek Bachchan. The original film was directed by Sachy and produced by Ranjith and P. M. Sasidharan under the company Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. Interestingly, the film is also being remade in Telugu with , and . The film is titled as Bheemla Nayak and will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend in 2022. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan details the 'freak accident' he suffered on the sets of his next; shares picture of his fractured arm post surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Meanwhile, John Abraham will be next seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. While the film was supposed to hit the screens in May, it got delayed due to the pandemic crisis. Talking about the release of the film, producer Nikkhil Advani exclusively told us, 'We are still competing it and it has the maximum amount of VFX. While the editing has been done, when we went into the second lockdown, we thought we could do better with VFX and wanted a second round of it. Once the theatres open completely, will definitely make an announcement'. On the other hand, will be next seen in The Big Bull, a crime film by Kookie Gulati. He also has Bob Biswas, a spin-off on a character from 's . Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Farhan Akhtar to Abhishek Bachchan – here’s how Bollywood is celebrating Raksha Bandhan