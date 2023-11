Every girl is a princess to her father and such is the case with Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan too. The beautiful daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older on 16th November. Aaradhya has turned 12 and will soon enter her teens. And the handsome father has now shared a sweet wish for his daughter on her birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes his princess on her birthday

Just a couple of hours ago, Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself with Aaradhya. It is a throwback picture. Aaradhya back then was about 1 year old or smaller. Aaradhya is sitting on her papa's lap at looking at him lovingly. Abhishek, too, is looking at Aaradhya. It is a very beautiful candid moment between a father and a daughter. "Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest." he wrote in the caption.

Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan's birthday note for Aaradhya here:

Abhishek Bachchan is a very protective father. And after looking at the picture, we are sure he is also a very loving father to Aaradhya.