Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undoubtedly one of the most respected and talked-about couples in Bollywood. They are known for their discreetness and prefer to keep their private life away from the eyes of the paparazzi and social media. Despite avoiding being in the limelight, the couple's married life has often been a topic of discussion among the media. Recently, there were reports that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan house and was living separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. However, the speculations were soon put to rest as Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted together at their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual function, proving that the rumors were unfounded. Despite the constant rumors of divorce, the couple has never commented on it, and now we know the reason behind their silence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's advice to Abhishek Bachchan is pure gold

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of elegance and grace, who has always lived her life with dignity and poise. Her choice of films, her interviews, and her international fame, everything about the Bachchan bahu is awe-inspiring. Although she has faced criticism for being an overprotective mother to her daughter Aaradhya, she continues to be a devoted mother, giving no heed to trolls. Her philosophy of dealing with trolls is simple - ignore them.

In a candid interview, Abhishek Bachchan once revealed the advice given by his wife Aishwarya on dealing with rumours. Aishwarya's mantra is simple yet powerful, "It's water off a duck's back." This means that the criticisms or negativity one receives is insignificant compared to the love and admiration one receives. One should always focus on the positive aspects of life. Aishwarya also advises treating rumors like Kala Teka and moving on.

Now, we understand why the Bachchan couple never pays attention to the constant rumors about their marriage and divorce. They have learned to focus on the good and ignore the negativity, just like Aishwarya's advice.

On work front, Aishwarya Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2, while Abhishek Bachchan's last project was Ghoomer which was a sports drama. As of now, neither of them has announced any upcoming projects for the year 2024.