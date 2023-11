Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 50. The gorgeous diva celebrated the day with cancer patients at the GSB Seva Mandal in Sion. Aaradhya Bachchan and her mom Vrinda Rai were also with the actress. After that, she made a trip to the Siddhivinayak Temple. It looks like she did not indulge in any special celebrations for that milestone. Late at night, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a gorgeous picture of his wife with a heart and evil eye emoji. Many fans had been wondering why there was no big bash for her 50th birthday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a great 2023 with Ponniyin Selvan 2 being one of the most successful Tamil films. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan labelled as a controlling mother as Aaradhya Bachchan’s speech for her goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)



Angry netizens lash out at Abhishek Bachchan

Now, a number of celebs like Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Somy Ali and others left wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But fans are upset seeing the lack of recognition from the Bachchan family, at least on social media. A netizen commented, "Please add some personal touch. Like Happy Birthday to my dear wife or Darling. Why so dry?," while someone else wrote, "You wrote article size wish for you father and for your wife only Happy Birthday?

Aishwarya deserve better!" Some of the other comments were downright harsh. A user wrote, "Nalayak it's her 50th birthday which is very special to her. Her fans did everything for her they trended her in Twitter while you nalayak husband wrote only Happy Birthday! . She deserves better, biwi se itna jealousy kyun??

On the other, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed that she is keeping a fast for Karwa Chauth. Reports of their marriage being in trouble are doing the rounds since months now. The couple have not made any comments as they are private people. Abhishek Bachchan was seen at the special screening of Ponniyin Selvan in Mumbai.