Yesterday, news spread that Aaradhya Bachchan had moved Delhi High Court after nine YouTube channels spread defamatory misinformation about her. It was said that she is battling serious health issues. Some even claimed that she has passed away. As we know, there is no truth in the same. Aaradhya Bachchan is a healthy child and is going to Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She was represented in court by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand. Now, Delhi High Court has told the nine channels to completely refrain from sharing any content on social media regarding the health of Aaradhya Bachchan. C Hari Shankar was the judge who gave the hearing.

Ameet Naik spoke to Bollywood Life in a short interview. He said, "There were these defamatory videos about Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya last week on YouTube. The report was very absurd that she is no more. Others wrote that she is critically ill. We had sent them a notice to remove them immediately." Now, the Delhi High Court has restricted the nine channels from "creating, publishing, uploading, sharing or disseminating any videos which are identical or similar in content to the videos forming the subject matter” of the URLs (uniform resource locator) mentioned in the application. It includes all videos related to the physical health of Aaradhya Bachchan.

Naik told us that the court has given them a take down injunction. He further said, "They breached the privacy of my client, posted defamatory content and used the Bachchan name for profiteering. While the Court maintains that censorship is not possible, there is an obligation and responsibility towards protection of a child's rights. We have zero tolerance for child pornography, likewise it should be for any content harmful for a child." As we know, rumours of an impending divorce between and did the rounds after the two were not seen together at the NMACC event.

The Delhi High Court has emphasized that, "Defendants 1-9 are completely restrained from sharing any content on any public platform across the net relating to the state of health or physical condition of the plaintiff." The judge has said that every child deserves dignity whether it is that of a celeb or a commoner. The judge said this was not a new thing but here we can see a "morbid perversity" on part of such creators who have complete apathy for the child in question. Naik said, "Of course, celebs are soft targets but they too are entitled to privacy. No one has the right to spread such falsehood."

The Delhi High Court has directed Google LLC to reveal identity and contact details of the nine entities behind those videos. They have told Google to immediately proceed to delist and deactivate the urls containing alleged videos and clips. Naik said, "The content was shocking. Whether it is a celeb parent or a normal one, any one would be upset and furious."