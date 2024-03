The Indian Cinema has seen mammoth change in terms of content and how actors are perceived these days. The industry has witnessed and gifted the nation a bunch of talented individuals and there are actors who have created a legacy of their own and given us extraordinary performances. The three names that certainly pop in our heads when it comes to exemplary content-driven performances have to be Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi & Abhishek Banerjee. Also Read - Main Atal Hoon on OTT: Here's when and where to watch Pankaj Tripathi film; actor says 'I urge all Indians...'

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Did you know Murder Mubarak star Sara Ali Khan was called Sara Sultan during her graduation days?

Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee's stellar performances

The actors have nailed each character they have played every time they are on screen and have something new to offer to their audiences. Manoj Bajpayee's unforgettable performances in the OTT platform with projects like Family Man, Killer Soup and many more. Bajpayee was recently seen in the film Joram and certainly with his outstanding performance he won the hearts of the audiences as well as raving praises from the critics as well. Also Read - Murder Mubarak trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma surprise with their chemistry; Pankaj Tripathi wins hearts with his hilarious comic timing

Abhishek Banerjee who has been known to be a part of content driven movies. Banerjee as the heinous Hathoda Tyagi had made our jaws drop. His character portrayal in Stree was beyond the audience's imagination and he nailed it. Banerjee was recently seen in Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva and we surely did get goosebumps after watching his performance.

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur has a separate fan base. Be it Guruji in Sacred Games or advocate Madhav Mishra in the Criminal Justice franchise there is not a single time that Tripathi fails to amaze his audiences.

Watch the video of Pankaj Tripathi here:

Well, with content being the kind now we surely have these versatile actors who have given us such great performances. We would surely love to see these actors cast their spell more on screen and keep entertaining us.