After and , the next big Bollywood wedding is that of director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. The two are set to tie the knot on February 9, 2023. The destination is Goa and it is expected to be one big-fat Indian wedding. Abhishek Pathak recently tasted success with Ajay Devgn's 2. Shivaleeka Oberoi is featured in films like Khuda Hafiz and more. The couple has already zoomed off to Goa for their dream wedding and now all eyes are on the guests.

Not many details have been revealed about the guests attending their wedding, however, a source revealed to News18 that a lot of people are going to make their presence felt at the grand do. The source revealed, "It's going to be a grand affair and the Pathak family has been involved in the industry for many years, so there will be a huge guest list." Abhishek Pathak is producer Kumar Mangat Pathak's son. He has produced movies like , Omkara, , Drishyam and many more.

Well, since Drishyam 2 holds is special for Abhishek Pathak, it is possible that the starcast of the movie may attend his wedding ceremony. , Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and others may attend his wedding with Shivaleela Oberoi. The gorgeous actress' co-star Vidyut Jammwal too can be on the guest list. Nushrratt Bharuccha appears to be a close friend of Shivaleeka. She could be on the guest list too.

It was in July 2022 that they reportedly got engaged. While on a trip to Cappadocia, Turkey Abhishek Pathak seems to have popped the question. The duo has already zoomed off to Goa to begin with their wedding festivities. About the wedding deets, reportedly, Shivaleeka is going to be dressed in Manish Malhotra couture on her D-day.