Actor Ayaan Khan to feature in his next music video ‘Thodi Dair’, song to be out soon

Good looks are not enough to be a successful actor. Talent is equally important to sustain in the cut-throat competitive world. Both these attributes play a significant role in an actor’s life. Ayaan Khan, one of the leading actors from Jammu & Kashmir has created a name for himself more than just being an actor. He is the Youngest Philanthropist and a Youth Icon in the state. Based in Srinagar, the actor completed his graduation from Kashmir University and has done an acting course from Dubai.

The actor, earlier in March, came up with a T-Series music video titled Phir Aaoge that got an overwhelming response from the audience. The song turned out to be a huge hit and won everyone’s heart. After the humongous success of the music video, Ayaan is gearing for his upcoming music video ‘Thodi Dair’ by Ami Mishra. Not much is known about the song, but we hear that it will be yet another romantic number that will be bankrolled by his production house Misty Cine Films.

When asked Ayaan about this new offering, he said, “I cannot reveal anything for now. But all I can say is that this love song will be a treat for everyone.” The actor had earlier featured in the popular TV show ‘Baal Krishna’. Apart from this, the actor has played a significant role in bringing the entertainment industry to Kashmir. Ayaan’s production house, Misty Cine Films has been an ultimate platform for all the budding talents across the North Indian states.

In the coming time, Khan plans to come up with the best stories and musical melodies under his production venture Misty Cine Films. Not just ‘Thodi Dair, but Ayaan is quite interested to make his debut in the OTT space. “I have always loved high-intense thriller dramas. If any interesting script comes my way, I would love to be a part of a web show, series or even a short film for that matter”, the actor stated. Some of the achievements earned by Ayaan include the Youth Icon of J&K which was felicitated to him by honourable Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha.

Ayaan Khan’s Misty Cine Films plans to open first of it’s kind of acting academies in J&K which intends to enroll youths into the field of acting and music. After the release of his new track, the actor will begin shooting for a romantic thriller film. It will go on floors by early next year. The untitled film was supposed to begin last year. However, the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases saw the film's shoot being pushed indefinitely.