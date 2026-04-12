Actor Danish Iqbal pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, says 'Asha Tai was not just a life, she was a celebration'

Asha Bhosle Death: Asha Bhosle passes away at 92, leaving the nation in shock; actor Danish Iqbal pays a heartfelt tribute, calling her voice eternal.

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: The news of Asha Bhosle’s passing has left everyone in shock. She was not just a singer, but one of the most iconic and beloved voices in Indian music. Her extensive legacy remains present in public perception as her fans, colleagues and admirers refer to her as an eternal figure whose artistic work will continue to exist.

Asha Bhosle's death

She provided us with numerous unforgettable songs throughout her career because she created both energetic tracks and passionate love songs, which appealed to listeners from different age groups. Her voice possessed special qualities which enabled her to reach all people who listened to her.

For those unaware, the legendary singer passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She had been admitted just a day earlier, on April 11, after her health deteriorated.

BollywoodLife.com spoke to actor Danish Iqbal, who shared his reaction to the heartbreaking news.

What did Danish Iqbal say about Asha Bhosle?

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.com, Danish Iqbal said, "The river never stops, it always flows. Similarly, Asha Tai's voice will always remain with us in the atmosphere, like an intoxication, like an enthusiasm, like a passion."

He continued, "Asha Tai ek jivan nahi balki ek utsav thi ek josh thi, ek junoon thi. I salute Asha Tai. Even without her, she will be present in our heart, in our minds, and in our vocal folds."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more