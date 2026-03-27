Actor Deepak Tijori questions CBFC’s logic behind half-muted cuss word in Aditya Dhar’s adult-certified film Dhurandhar The Revenge

The CBFC has certified Dhurandhar 2 as 18+ (an adult film), yet the cuss words are muted. Now, Deepak Tijori has raised questions about the logic behind the same.

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in theatres. The film is doing well at the box office, not just in India but around the world. Amidst this, actor Deepak Tijori has questioned the decision to ‘half-mute’ the abuses in the film. He said that this is not understandable. The film has already been given an 18 + certificate, that is, it is only for adult audiences. In such a situation, it is not clear on what logic the muting of some words and leaving some out is based.

What did Deepak Tijori say on Dhurandhar 2’s censorship?

Deepak Tijori, speaking on social media, said that perhaps he does not understand the thinking behind this decision. He wrote that the thinking of the Censor Board may be wiser than his, but it is difficult for the common audience to understand why half the words are removed. He said that when the film is only for adults, such cuts do not make much sense. It also makes the experience of the film feel incomplete.

In his words: “I must admit… maybe I’m missing something. Maybe I just don’t have the kind of intellect that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or its board members possess. Because I genuinely don’t understand this — why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At places, keep some and fully mute some?”

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Tijori (@deepaktijoriteam)

What did Deepak Tijori say about curse words on OTT?

Deepak Tijori raised another important issue. He said that the same film is released on OTT platforms after some time without any cuts. The abuses are completely audible there, and often the children also see them with the family at home. In such a situation, the question arises as to what the use of censorship in the theater is, when later the same content becomes available without any change.

In his words: “Especially when the film is already certified 18+, which clearly means it’s meant for adults. So who exactly are we protecting here? And from what… half a word? And then comes the part that really confuses me — the same film, within a month or two, releases on OTT… completely unmuted… untouched… exactly as it was meant to be. And that’s where kids end up watching it… at home… sitting with family… with everything fully audible.”

Fans agreed on Deepak Tijori’s statement

Many viewers seemed to agree with Deepak Tijori's point. People on social media said that when the certificate of the film is 18 +, then there should not be any censorship in it. Some users also wrote that half-muting does not help because the audience understands the meaning of the word. Such a decision only creates confusion.

All about Dhurandahr 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The film is a spy action thriller that showcases the story of Hamza’s transformation and his mission. The film has earned over Rs 650 crore in India. The film has collected over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

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