Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother ATTACKED in Bihar? Bijendra Nath Tiwari assaulted with sticks over land dispute

Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, has reportedly suffered critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute in Bihar. He has been shifted to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment, while police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

Bijendra Nath Tiwari, the brother of famed Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, has been rushed to the hospital after suffering grave injuries while being attacked with'sharp weapons' in Bihar. According to IANS, Bijendra has been taken to a Patna hospital for treatment.

Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked in Bihar

Posting a video of his arrival at the hospital, the agency wrote in a tweet, "Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused."

Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Incident took place in Belsand village

The incident happened in Belsand village, which is under the control of the Madhopur police station, according to Navbharat Times. According to the report, Tiwari was the target of the attackers because of a "long-standing feud."

Assailants attacked him with sharp weapons?

According to the complaint, the assailants "suddenly attacked him with sharp weapons" while they were waiting in the village. His relatives rushed him to the Model Sadar Hospital for emergency care after the incident left him with serious injuries. Doctors allegedly assessed his condition as "extremely critical" while providing first aid.

Bijendra receiving treatment in Patna

The medical team referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. He is now receiving conventional treatment under the guidance of specialist doctors. A special police force has been established in the interim to locate and capture the attackers.

Pankaj Tripati's work front

Regarding his work front, Pankaj Tripathi will soon appear in the much-awaited film Mirzapur: The Movie in theatres. Ali Fasal, Rasika Duggal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sonal Chauhan are among the ensemble cast members of Gurmmeet Singh's film

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