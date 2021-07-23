Actor Sachiin Joshi wins case against Raj Kundra and Satyug gold; says, 'I’m glad karma finally caught up'

Amid Raj Kundra's controversy over his involvement in the business of adult films, the businessman has been hit another big blow as he lost the case against actor Sachiin Joshi in SGPL’s Satyug Gold Scheme. As per the reports, in his complaint, Sachiin alleged that he was sold a five-year gold plan of the Satyug Gold Scheme, where a certain fixed quantity of gold is redeemable after five years. But when he wanted to redeem 1 kg gold, he found the office of the SGPL was shutdown. The website showed another address, which also turned out to be fake. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: From luxurious clubs to a sprawling spa: Here’s a list of successful side businesses Shilpa Shetty owns

As per Lokmat, the Jackpot actor said, "My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold." and Raj Kundra were asked to to pay a penalty of Rs. 25,50,000 for promoting Satyug Gold. Sachiin shared the detail and said, "I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company. Imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman!"

He added, "A lot of mudslingings happened on us, where we were expected to pay 25 lakh on an 18,57,870 lakh gold purchase. The case turned when they were asked to hand over the gold and they ended up purchasing it from Anmol Jewellers and attaching the bill. Which by fault means that there was no question of storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place. And, these so-called 'false and baseless allegations' by us came true. At Satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of each and every client that they forgot mine."

Commenting on Raj Kundra, Sachiin asserted, “We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault since the very beginning and yes about the cheque bounce case, we will win that too as it was stopped not bounced as we didn’t see any transparency in their dealings. I am glad karma finally caught up with Kundra.”