Actress Ranya Rao named in ED chargesheet over GOLD SMUGGLING worth Rs...; assets of Rs 34 crore attached in PMLA probe

Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: In a case involving the smuggling of Rs 102.55 crore worth of gold, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet, or prosecution complaint, against former model and actress Harshavardini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, on Tuesday, February 24. Tarun Konduru and Sahil Sakariya Jain are also identified in the chargesheet that was submitted to the Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in relation to a large-scale gold smuggling and money laundering scheme. The prosecution has filed a case for violations under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA.

ED probe begins after 14 kg gold seizure

Following a report from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the ED began its investigation based on a formal complaint submitted with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), AC-II, New Delhi, in accordance with pertinent sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case began on March 3, 2025, when 14.213 kg of foreign-origin gold worth around Rs 12.56 crore were intercepted from Harshavardini Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport. Gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and Indian money worth Rs 2.67 crore were found during further searches.

How much gold was smuggled in India?

The DRI has also filed a prosecution complaint under Section 135 of the Customs Act. 127.287 kg of gold, worth over Rs 102.55 crore, was smuggled into India between March 2024 and March 2025, the ED said in its inquiry.

"The contraband was allegedly disposed of in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers. The proceeds were reportedly generated in cash and settled through hawala channels both in India and abroad," said the ED.

"The agency further alleged that the illicit funds were layered and routed through multiple bank accounts and entities to project them as legitimate business transactions."

ED conducted searches in 16 locations around...

According to the ED, incriminating papers, digital gadgets, and both Indian and international currency were seized during search operations carried out at 16 sites around Karnataka on May 21 and 22, 2025, under Section 17 of the PMLA. Section 50 of the PMLA was used to capture statements from a number of people.

In accordance with Section 5(1) of the PMLA, the ED temporarily attached properties valued at Rs 34.12 crore that were held in Harshavardini Ranya's name throughout the inquiry. According to the agency, the investigation revealed a well-organised system that included buying gold overseas, bringing it into India illegally, disposing of it with cash, and then laundering the money through banking and hawala channels.

