Bengali actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested for alleged pickpocketing at International Kolkata Book Fair 2022 on March 12. Sources have said that cops at the Bidhannagar North police station got suspicious after they saw a woman throw a bag in the dustbin. It seems a sum of Rs 75,000 was recovered from the actress. It seems the cops stopped the woman and searched her bag. It seems many purses and money bags were recovered from the same. It seems they have filed criminal proceedings against her, and she will be taken to Court. Rupa Dutta was in the news for Anurag Kashyap before.

It seems she is the same person who wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment some years back. In the year 2020, Rupa Dutta had wrongly accused Anurag Kashyap of sending her lewd messages on Facebook. It seems Rupa was conversing with another man with the same name as Anurag. She had also shared screenshots of her chat.

Her biodata says that she has worked on shows like Jai Maa Vaishnodevi in the past.