Actress Shalini Bhatia steals the show at Montrose fashion week Jaipur

There is no substitute for hard work, and it is clear from the achievements of some people who have only hard work to back them. Despite going through the daily grind of life and facing multiple obstacles on the way, they carve their way to success. One such person is actress Shalini Bhatia. When Shalini got married at the young age of 21, all she met was criticism. Everyone said that it would mean the end of her professional career. Also Read - Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev REVEALS he felt guilty for dating Mugdha Godse just after his wife's demise

Shalini didn’t pay heed to such negative comments and did what she wanted to. She worked hard and kick-started her journey to stardom after her marriage. Her journey through the world of glamor was full of ups and downs, but Shalini is proud of her decision. Also Read - From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse: Meet 5 couples who are in live-in relationships

With many fans and followers that appreciate her bewitching looks and amazing acting skills, Shalini is known as a successful model and actress. She was recently spotted at the Montrose fashion week Jaipur, where she shared the stage with Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse. Her fans were amazed at her well-maintained physique, her flawless skin, and her elegance. We talked to Shalini, and she had tears in her eyes. She said that it means a lot for her to come so far. In a society where people think that a married woman’s identity must be limited to the kitchen, Shalini has made it big as a model and actress. Also Read - Rahul Dev has THIS to say on tying the knot with his girlfriend, Mugdha Godse [Exclusive]

Shalini always aimed to make a career in the fashion and beauty industry. Even as a child, she dreamed of wearing a crown at a beauty pageant. Life somehow had unique plans, and Shalini got married. However, like a streak of luck, Shalini’s new family was as supportive of her dreams as her parents. They motivated her to contest for Mrs. India 2019 (Grahsaheli) crown. With some apprehensions, she participated, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life. Shalini won the crown, and it led to her winning multiple modeling contracts. Her looks and conduct were the centres of attention at the pageant, and she later appeared as a face of many brand photoshoots.

Later, Shalini was also a judge for various fashion and beauty events. Shalini is looking forward to many exciting projects, and her appearance at Montrose fashion week has made her fans super excited. Shalini has emerged as a youth icon and is a great motivation for young girls to follow their dreams. Shalini hopes to inspire at least one young girl.

Shalini wishes to continue working in the fashion and entertainment industry. She is proud of her journey on which she struggled hard, balanced her career and family, and battled with negative comments.

We hope that more young girls follow Shalini’s example and move towards their dreams. We also wish that Shalini continues getting the success that she desires.