Actress Sonakshi Sinha shows support for Sonam Wangchuk: 'When is it going to be ENOUGH?'

Discover what actress Sonakshi Sinha said in support of Sonam Wangchuk here. Read ahead to know why the actress is standing by Wangchuk below.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shows support for Sonam Wangchuk: 'When is it going to be ENOUGH'

At the capital’s Janat Mantar, activist Sonam Wangchuk is observing an indefinite hunger strike. With today being the 19th day of Wangchuk’s hunger strike, he refuses to break it and questions why the government isn’t doing anything. With each passing day, his health is deteriorating. Seeing how teh government is paying no attention to the strike, many celebrities have come to social media to shed light on the subject. One such celebrity is Sonakshi Sinha.

The Bollywood actress took to social media to address the situation. Through her video, she extended her support to Wangchuk. In the emotional video, shared by Sonakshi, she is seen admitting that she rarely makes public comments on such matters, but this felt like a must. She said she could no longer ignore Wangchuk's hunger strike and the cause for which he has been protesting. Let’s dive in to see what actress Sonakshi Sinha said in support of Sonam Wangchuk and teh cause he is protesting for here.

Sonakshi Sinha shows support for Sonam Wangchuk

In the nation’s capital, engineer-activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. It all started when Sonam Wangchuk started his current indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi on June 28, protesting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party. They were demanding accountability for exam paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. With today being the 19th day of his hunger strike and seeing the government not addressing them, actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to show her support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

In the video posted on Instagram, B-Town actress Sonakshi Sinha talked about how it is very rare for her to talk about such matters. She said, “I’ve never given a statement like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won,” she said.

Sonakshi continued talking on the matter, saying, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he sitting? He is sitting for the future of those children.” She added that they are raising their voices for the right cause. It is for students affected by failures within the country’s examination and education system.

Expressing frustration over the alleged absence of dialogue, she said, “Nobody is opening a dialogue. Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them.” Explaining why she decided to speak publicly, Sonakshi added, “I am also a part of this country. I also want the well-being of this country. I am not an anti-national. So why should I be quiet?”

Further, Sona expressed her frustration over the alleged absence of dialogue. She said, “Nobody is opening a dialogue. Nobody is talking. Nobody is even looking at them.”

We hope that the government soon addresses these very real issues that the students are going through.

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