Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for an adorable pair. Their wedding was no less than a big celebration and even today it is the talk of the town. Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. They had a grand wedding in India and it was one of the biggest news in the entertainment world. They both have been dishing out couple goals ever since then. They also have a daughter, Malti Marie who is two years old now. Nick Jonas recently performed at the Lollapalooza India music festival. However, amidst this, there were reports that Priyanka and Nick have moved out of their 20 million dollar mansion in California.

Priyanka and Nick move out of the California mansion?

It was being reported earlier that they have been facing financial issues but now, reports on Page Six state that they have been forced to move out due to health concerns. Their mansion in California was their dream home and water damage led to a mould infestation in their home which sparked a legal battle that is still ongoing.

They had purchased the luxurious house in September 2019 for 20 million dollars. Page Six obtained a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 which mentioned that the pool and spa began to present a series of issues around April 2020. It had issues like porous waterproofing that fostered mould contamination and related issues.

The damages in the house

At that time, a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck got damaged after a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. The luxurious 20 million mansion had seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room.

As per reports, the mansion started looking a bit messy after these problems occured and it became dangerous from a health perspective to occupy. Priyanka and Nick are seeking via their trustee consequential damages. As per the portal, their attorney states, "In the alternative, the plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct."

The exact cost details are not available but the waterproofing issues will exceed 1.5 million dollar and the general damages will go upto 2.5 million dollars.