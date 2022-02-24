Adah Shah is a social media queen and whatever she posts online becomes VIRAL. People often commend her sense of humor related to her posts. However this time she doesn't seem to have hit the right chord of the audience. Adah's recent post was on late legendary musician Bappi Lahiri where she shared his photo along with her wearing lots of gold jewellery and asked 'who wore it better'. This post of Adah left netizens fuming and she received a major backlash on the same. Take a look at how netizens are slamming for this sensitive post as per them and calling it disrespectful. One user commented, " Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone's demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person. Another user wrote, " Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul.." Also Read - Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa FINALLY opens up on father's demise; says, 'His voice is still echoing in my ears and around the house'

Bappi Lahiri's demise left the nation deeply addend and called it a HUGE loss. His son Bappa Lahiri spoke about his father's demise that he was badly affected by 's demise as he would call her “Maa” and she had helped him a lot, adding that he's still unable to digest the fact that his father is no longer with him, feeling that his iconic voice is still echoing in his ears and around the house. As per PTI, " Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight." Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Disco King’s final journey included his trademark possession – deets inside