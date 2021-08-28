In 2016, had decided to talk about his 'toxic' relationshp with , 7 years after their bitter break up. He had accused her of being physically and verbally abusive. However, soon after his explosive interview, Adhyayan was termed as a big loser and a flop actor who was saying such things for publicity. Recalling the aftermath of his interview on Kangana, Adhyayan said that he had watched a news channel where he was being called the 'next in the making.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Maera Mishra confirms being in talks with the makers BUT is upset about one thing

"These bunch of people sitting there and saying, 'Yaar, yeh toh bahut bada loser hai, yeh toh flop actor hai, yeh publicity ke liye kar raha hai (he is a big loser, he is a flop actor, he is doing all this for publicity.)' And they used terms... One person said, 'He is the next Vivek Oberoi in the making,'" Adhyayan told Bollywood Bubble.

Adhyayan said that he had 'decided to absolutely go out there and be emotionally naked and share such intricate details of his life because he wanted closure in public because he is a public figure.' "Mere baare mein publicly baat kiya gaya tha (Things were said about me in public) and I just wanted closure. And you are saying that I am a Vivek Oberoi in the making. You are saying that I am a loser and a flop actor, main publicity ke liye kar raha hoon, main yeh hoon, main woh hoon (I am doing everything for publicity and calling me names)," he said.

Adhyayan said that initially he wasn't sure about talking about Kangana as he was aware of the repercussions that might follow. But one good thing that happened after the interview that it divided people. He felt that 70 per cent (loose figure) people believed him while 30 per cent felt it was an emotional outburst. "Na hi main jinke baare mein baat kar raha tha unko defame karna chahta tha, na hi main publicity chahta tha because aisi publicity se kisiko kaam nahi milta life mein (I did not want to defame the person I was talking about or gain publicity because such publicity does not get one work),” he said.

When Adhyayan was asked if the relationship was toxic, he said, "Yeah, absolutely. I think there is a lot that happened in that particular relationship, emotionally.” He said that being a ‘young, impressionable mind’, some things stayed with him for a long time. “Bohot saalon tak jo kuch cheezein hui (Whatever happened, for many years), it was very difficult for me to get over. ‘Why did I move forward with this?’, ‘Yeh maine allow kyun kiya (Why did I allow this to happen)?’”

Last year, Adhyayan, in a series of tweets, had said that he did not want his name to be dragged after an excerpt from his 2016 interview on Kangana started doing the rounds on the internet.