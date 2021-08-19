recenntly became a talking point on social media after several Twitter users started trending 'Boycott Radhika Apte' hashtag over her lovemaking scene from her 2015 film . However, her co-actor , who also featured in that particular scene, has broken his silence over the boycott trend and called it 'absolutely ridiculous.' Also Read - Bell Bottom Box Office: Is this the REAL reason why Akshay Kumar opted for a theatrical release?

An intimate picture of Radhika and Adil being topless was being widely circulated on social media and people were objecting to Radhika's nudity in the film. Many people were of the opinion that such nudity was against Indian culture. However, Adil said that the best way to respond to ridiculous things is that you don't respond at all.

"I got to know about it a couple of days back, when I saw some Google alert. I think it's ridiculous to trolls Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don't pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don't (respond at all)," Adil told Hindustan Times.

He expressed his sadness that people who are trolling this particular scene between him and Radhika don't understand the “difference between art and porn; art is still questioned” adding that these people should “go to the school of life, school of art”. He blamed the trolling for the lack of education among people that makes them start such trends on social media.

“Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It’s not the education, which we’re receiving since British era... to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We’re still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon,” Adil said.

Earlier, Radhika had opened up about being trolled badly for her nude leaked clips from Clean Shaven that she couldn’t step out of her house. She added that the controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t her.