Saif Ali Khan is the talk of the town with his mesmerizing performance as Raavan in the final trailer of Adipurush. Fans can't seem to get enough of his commanding portrayal,which has left the internet ablaze with admiration and anticipation. The highly-awaited film is set to hit theatres on June 16th, and with Saif's impressive performance, viewers are in for a treat.

Fans praising him as a "Powerhouse Villain"

Saif Ali Khan is known for his versatile roles, and his portrayal of Raavan in Adipurush isno exception. His stunning appeal as Lankesh has left fans begging for more screen time and praising him as a "powerhouse villain." With just a few glimpses of his character in the trailer, Saif has already captured the hearts of audiences across the nation.

The buzz surrounding Saif's performance has only intensified as fans eagerly await the release of Adipurush. As one of India's biggest sagas unfolds on the big screen, viewers can expect nothing less than a riveting performance from Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Raavan in Adipurush has sparked a wave of adoration from fans and cemented his position as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors. With his stunning appeal and commanding presence on screen, Saif is sure to captivate audiences when Adipurush hits theatres on June 16th.