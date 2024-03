Adipurush was one of the biggest debacles of 2023. Fans had huge expectations from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer movie. Om Raut, who previously helmed Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero took up the director's role for this movie but it failed to deliver. The movie was slammed by lots of people. The dialogues, characterization, etc were called out by fans online. Months after the fate of Adipurush, Vindu Dara Singh has made a shocking revelation.

Vindu Dara Singh talks about the performance of Adipurush

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu Dara Singh talked about the results of Adipurush. She shares that it was shocking to see how a director of such calibre and a producer could make such a big mistake. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is produced by Retrophiles and T-Series. Vindu says if the makers wanted to pass on the history, they could have at least shown the right things in it. He says the film was a huge mess and a mistake.

Vindu Dara Singh reveals that Adipurush actors wanted the makers to change the dialogues

As per the Pinkvilla report, Vindu talked about how Lanka was shown black instead of gold. He next made a shocking revelation. Without taking names, Vindu says, "In fact, the actors who worked in the film told me that they would ask the director and writer to change the dialogues as they felt it was wrong." However, the makers didn't act on these complaints. They felt they were making something exceptional. However, Vindu now feels the makers have learnt their lesson and won't repeat the mistake again.

When Saif Ali Khan opened up on Adipurush debacle

While talking to Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan talked about Adipurush's terrible performance. He talked about the actors wanting to take up different and challenging roles and taking risks. But sometimes the risks turn into failure and people fall on their faces. Saif feels that however careful one might be one cannot avoid failures. He says one has to just move on.

Months after the release of the movie, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir admitted his mistake. He revealed that he and his family received death threats owing to which he had to relocate outside India.