Kriti Sanon recently became a victim of body-shaming when she uploaded her workout video on Instagram. She was seen doing a full body stretch with the help of her fitness trainer. The video was reshared by many Instagram handles and it garnered a lot of vile comments on her appearance. Netizens showcased their sickening mentality where many people called her 'flat' while there were others who made fun of her by posting the lyrics of the song Suno Na Sangemarmar.

This is not the first time that Kriti has been body-shamed for her appearance. Actress Bhairavi Goswami, who had a blink-and-miss appearance in Hate Story, had made shameful comments about Kriti's figure saying, "How did she become an actress. No headlight, no bumper. Even college students look better."

The Adipurush actress has been vocal about rising above body-shaming and unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood. She had earlier revealed that she was asked to use fillers for her lips and criticised for the 'gummy smile' that she was born with. She was also told that her nostrils flare up a little bit when she smiles.

Talking about the incidents where she was asked to change her body features including her waist, Kriti had told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, "People told me ‘You have a gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that and heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in.”



On the work front, Kriti recently bagged the Best Actress award at the 22nd IIFA for her film Mimi. It took her 8 years after her debut to win the coveted title. She is all set to be seen next in big-ticket projects of various genres including Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya and Shehzada.