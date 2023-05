Kriti Sanon, the Bollywood diva, has captivated audiences with her stellar performances and undeniable charm over the past 9 years. With a string of successful movies, Kriti has solidified her position as one of the beloved actresses in the industry and now there is no slowing down, and as she clocks 9 years to her debut in the industry today, the actress opens up on wanting to do more and not get enough opportunities. Recently, in an interaction with a daily newspaper, Kriti Sanon opened up about a phase in her career when she felt she had more to offer but struggled to find filmmakers willing to take a chance on her. When asked about those times, she described the experience as frustrating yet enlightening. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out wearing a 6-year-old Rag and Bone T-shirt; proves classics are for the keeps

The Adipurush actress said, "There were a lot of moments of that... knowing I could do more, but not having the kind of opportunities I wanted on my table. When you come from the outside, you don’t know people, and they don’t know you. It takes a while to make an impact and for people to associate with you. You end up doing the best you can with what you are offered. It may not necessarily be the best thing in the world, but every film has taught me something." Also Read - Adipurush cast fees: Prabhas to Kriti Sanon, here's how much the stars charged [Watch Video]

Starting with , Kriti has kept delivering several memorable performances in movies such as " ," "Luka Chuppi," and " ." Her ability to effortlessly transition between genres, from romantic comedies to period dramas, has earned her a massive fan following. Beyond her acting skills, Kriti has become a style icon, captivating audiences with her impeccable fashion sense. Her radiant smile and down-to-earth personality have increased her fan following, making her one of the most adored actresses. Looking ahead, Sanon has an exciting lineup of projects, including Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew. Kriti Sanon has come a long way, and her journey only inspires all the aspiring newcomers that if you are determined, success will come to you. Also Read - Kriti Sanon sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch; fans impressed, netizens call it 'publicity stunt'