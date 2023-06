Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2023. Ever since the teaser was released the film is falling into controversies for some or other reasons. Om Raut’s directorial was massively backlashed for poor VFX in the teaser, however, the team worked hard and impressed everyone with mind blowing trailer. The mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana is just a few days away from its release and continues to receive negative remarks amidst positive responses from the audience nationwide. Also Read - Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor all excited for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer; books 10000 tickets for THIS reason

Recently, Dipika Chikila took a dig at the actors' characterization and not staying connected with it even after the movie. Now another actress has slammed the actors for their looks in the movie. South Indian actress Kasturi has claimed that the look of in Adipurush highly resembles Karna from instead of Lord Ram from Ramayan. She took to her Twitter account and questioned if in any tradition Lord Ramji and Laxman were portrayed with moustache and facial hair. She asks why this disturbing departure. She further mentioned, "especially in prabhas's telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends." Concluding her tweet she gave her reaction, "I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama."

Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in prabhas's telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends.

I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/glkQZ7nHj9 — Kasturi (@KasthuriShankar) June 7, 2023

Prabhas fans came in support and slammed Kasturi. One user questioned Kasturi, "You saw Rama in person?" Another wrote, "Is there any source which tells that Sri Rama didn't have any facial hair throughout his avataara? What sort of non-sensical reason for outrage is this?" Another fan commented, "Why to fuss about just a mustache? Is it not natural to grow a mustache & beard for a man including an avatar in human form ?!"

Earlier, Dipika Chikila, who played Sita in 's Ramayan, reacted on Adiourush kiss controversy. Recently at an event director Om Raut gave a goodbye kiss on her cheeks and received flak on social media. In a conversation with Aaj Tak Dipika said, actors these days doesn’t enter the character nor understand its emotions. She said Adipurush must be just another film for them and Kriti Sanon might not have thought of herself as Sitaji.

Adipurush will open in cinemas on 16th June 2023. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon the movie stars , Saif Ali Khan, and Devdutt Nage. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by under the banners of T-Series.