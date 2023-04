Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and more is releasing in June. After the teaser was dropped last year and the initial feedback, the makers promised to return with a bang and they have been living it up so far. The makers of Adipurush have been releasing motion posters of characters from the film. After Prabhas, now they have released the motion poster of Kriti Sanon who plays Janaki, also known as Sita in the movie. And fans are going gaga over the poster as well as the new BGM melody. Also Read - Adipurush star Kriti Sanon caught traveling economy class; wins accolades as she plays with a baby [WATCH VIDEO]

Adipurush makers drops Kriti Sanon's motion poster

On the occasion of Sita Navami, Om Raut and the production house have released the motion poster of Kriti Sanon aka Janaki of Adipurush. From the motion poster, we gather that Janaki has been abducted from the Panchavati forest. There are two looks of Kriti Sanon that have been released. The first is a full-length poster of Kriti as Janaki. She is seen modestly dressed in porcelain coloured saree and an orange dupatta on her head. The image of Prabhas as Raghava, that is Lord Ram, is seen in the silhouette in the background. Also Read - Adipurush: Makers of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer plagiarised artwork without giving the artist due compensation? Here's the truth

The second poster is of Janaki (Kriti) crying. It is a close-up of the actress who looks very ethereal. The BGM, however, is the highlight of the new Adipurush motion poster. It is a melody called Jai Siya Ram and will give you goosebumps just like Jai Shree Ram did. The poster is going viral and has made it to the entertainment news already. Also Read - Adipurush Poster sparks controversy; police complaint filed; Here's what you need to know [Watch Video]

Check out the motion poster video of Kriti Sanon aka Janaki from Adipurush here:

Fans hail the new poster and the BGM

Fans have been showering love on the new motion poster just like they did with the poster of Prabhas. They have been noticing the littlest details of Adipurush's new motion poster. In the closer shot, they have noticed, Ram and Lakshman, going on a search for Janaki after her abduction. However, the BGM of Jai Siya Ram has struck a chord with the audience. They are hailing the promotions of Adipurush as well and feel the comeback after the controversy is quite good. Check out the tweets here:

The teaser release of Adipurush was a big controversy as the fans slammed the VFX online. Om Raut had defended the teaser but eventually decided to retract and rework on the same. And fans are now loving every promotional idea of the makers. It seems that they will soon make the fans forget the controversy ever happened given the way they are heading with the promotions.

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, the film also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. The music of Adipurush is given by Ajay-Atul which is hitting the right chord with the fans. T-series alongside Retrophiles are producing the ambitious project which is releasing on 16th June 2023.