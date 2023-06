Adipurush is the highly anticipated movie of the year 2023. The mythological drama stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the role of Lord Ram and Sita. Om Raut’s directorial is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana crafted creatively for the modern generation to learn about Indian mythology and culture. In order to make it reach to wider audience film stars are supporting the makers. Earlier Ranbir Kapoor bought 10,000 tickets of Adipurush and now Ram Charan has also joined the actor. Read on to know why these actors have bought numerous tickets. Also Read - Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi engagement pics OUT; Upasana flaunts pregnancy glow as she arrives with Ram Charan; Allu Arjun joins [VIEW HERE]

Bollywood actor has won hearts with his generosity in purchasing 10,000 tickets of starrer for underprivileged children. According to reports, The Brahmastra actor has bought first-day show tickets of the biggest upcoming movie Adipurush. His charitable acts focus to give an opportunity to underprivileged and orphan children to experience the cinematic extravaganza of Ramayana in theaters. Also Read - Sharwanand ties the knot with Rakshita Reddy at Leela Palace in Jaipur; Ram Charan wishes the newly weds [View Pics]

According to reports Telugu actor has also joined the cause. If rumours are true the RRR actor will also purchase 10,000 tickets of the most awaited movie and will distribute them among underprivileged children and his ardent fans. Earlier, The Kashmir Files producer, Abhishek Agarwal also participated in the noble act. He also bought the same number of tickets as Ranbir Kapoor following in his footsteps. Abhishek’s charity will benefit the elderly living in old-age homes and government school students. Also Read - Top 6 stars in Rs 1000 crore club, will Prabhas do it again with Adipurush?

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Telugu superstar Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Ram, will essay Janki aka Sita, will play the role of Laxman and Saif Ali Khan will portray Lankesh aka . The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by under the banner T-Series. Adipurush will open in cinemas on 16th July 2023.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in 's directorial Game Changer. He will share the screen with . On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for the gangster movie Animal. He is paired alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.