Om Raut's film Adipurush has called for a major controversy. The film has done phenomenal business over the first weekend, however, on social media, it is being slammed left, right and centre. Netizens are not happy with how Ramayana has been portrayed in Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer. From dialogues being termed 'tapori' to Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh, a lot is being said about Adipurush. Amidst all of this, a video of a Shree Maan Amogh Lila Prabhu has gone viral. The video is from his Pravachan where he is talking about Raavan and Lanka. Also Read - Adipurush: Hindi films banned from release in Kathmandu Valley after protests on Prabhas, Om Raut's film? Here's latest update

During the Pravachan, Shree Maan Amogh Lila Prabhu can be heard explaining, 'Ghee kis ka - Raavan ka, kapda kiska - Raavan ka, Aag kis ki - Raavan ki, Jaali kis ki - Raavan ki'. This line by the saint reminded fans of a dialogue from Adipurush that many people objected to. In the movie, Hanuman says, "Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki." Now, netizens have reacted to the video and commented that the makers of Adipurush copied the lines from the Pravachan. One of the comments read, "Bollywood wale yahn bhi copy hi kar gye inke pas creativity hai nhi kya vo 600cr me aag laga di kya bhai." Another comment read, "Aise pravachan me this looks okay but when you are playing that character then you have to carry a dignity while playing. Disappointed by adipurush." Also Read - Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir CONFIRMS dialogues will be changed in Prabhas starrer after severe backlash

Watch the video of Shree Maan Amogh Lila Prabhu's pravachan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by we.luv.bollywood (@we.luv.bollywood)

Check out how netizens reacted to it.

Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 2: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer enjoys an excellent run despite backlash; makes THIS much

Trending Now

Adipurush update: Makers to change dialogues

Meanwhile, the makers of , starrer Adipurush have decided to change the dialogues that have offended fans. Writer Manoj Muntashir took to his Twitter to pen a lengthy note about the backlash and revealed that the new dialogues in the film would be incorporated by next week. He wrote an emotional piece talking about receiving hate and negativity over a few lines from Adipurush.